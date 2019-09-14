Nigeria: Dozens Flee As Boko Haram Attack Two Borno LGs

Maiduguri — Many people fled their homes Boko Haram insurgents raided two local government areas of Borno State yesterday, Daily Trust gathered.

The attacks, it was further learnt, happened simultaneously in Gajiganna and Gubio towns at 5:30pm. A source said the gunmen shot sporadically at helpless civilians.

It would be recalled that insurgents ambushed troops between Gudunbali and Damasak, on the fringes of Lake Chad on Tuesday and inflicted high casualty on the side of coalition forces.

A fleeing Gubio resident, Yusuf Ba'Modu, said the attackers with "heavy fire power shot at all angles as villagers ran into the bushes for their lives".

"They came in military vehicles and started shooting, so we fled into bushes. After shooting, the attackers started walking around the town.

"Insha Allah if I can survive this I am going back to Maiduguri tomorrow (today)," Yusuf told Daily Trust.

A security source confirmed that Gajiganna in Nganzai Local Government Area was "under serious attack".

He further disclosed that the attackers arrived at exactly 5:30pm with about a dozen utility vehicles and went straight to engage troops. Information was still sketchy at the time this report was filed.