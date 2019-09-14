South Africa: Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Bavelile Hlongwa Dies in Car Crash

Photo: ANC/Twitter
Late Bavelile Hlongwa who was deputy minister of mineral resources
14 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa died in a car crash on the N1 from Polokwane on Friday.

The 38-year-old Hlongwa was appointed deputy minister on May 30 this year.

Prior to her appointment to Cabinet, Hlongwa was executive deputy chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to family, friends and colleagues of Hlongwa in a statement on Saturday.

Ramaphosa also conveyed his condolences to the families of four people who died with the deputy minister on the scene of the crash.

"The death of deputy minister Hlongwa is a devastating, untimely loss of a talented young leader, who, alongside minister Gwede Mantashe, was playing an important and dynamic role in an important sector of our economy," said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa confirmed that Hlongwa would be afforded a category 2 official funeral in line with government's state, official and provincial funeral policy.

The president has also directed that the national flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country until Hlongwa is laid to rest.

Taking to Twitter, Gauteng ANC passed on a brief message of condolences, confirming the news of Hlongwa's death, tweeting: "Death be not proud ... We dip our head in mourning the tragic passing on of Comrade Bavelile Hlongwa who was killed together with two other people in a major crash on the N1 highway last night ... "

Attempts to get hold of spokespersons for the department were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

