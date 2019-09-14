South Africa: Submit Your NSFAS 2020 Application Now

Prospective students hoping to study through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) have been urged to take advantage of the NSFAS 2020 application roadshows to apply for funding.

"NSFAS provides funding to applicants who come from poor and working-class families, therefore I would like make this plea and urge all those applicants who meet the NSFAS requirements to apply for funding before the closing date. It is imperative that we take all necessary steps in bringing government services to the people without any prejudice or discrimination," said Higher Education, Science and Technology Deputy Minister Buti Manamela.

He said prospective NSFAS beneficiaries need to complete and submit the application as soon as possible to ensure timeous consideration of their applications.

Manamela made the call to prospective students at the first leg of the NSFAS 2020 application roadshows at Bonteheuwel High School in Cape Town on Friday.

During the visit, Grade 10 to 12 learners were assisted with applying for NSFAS funding online.

The purpose of the roadshows is to reach out to learners and "out of school" youth who need the NSFAS funding but stay in areas where there is the challenge of application resources.

During the roadshows, all qualifying persons wishing to further their studies in 2020 at any public university or TVET college in South Africa will get a chance to apply for funding before the closing date and get assistance from the NSFAS agents present on site.

NSFAS applications opened on 01 September 2019 and will close on 30 November 2019 at midnight. To date, NSFAS has received more than 42 000 applications.

On average, NSFAS said it receives more than 3600 applications a day, with the number going as high as 5900 a day this week. This is a consistent progress when compared to prior years.

To qualify for NSFAS funding for university and TVET college studies, the applicant should meet the following criteria:

- Be a South African citizen

- Intend to enrol at any of the 26 public universities or 50 TVET colleges in 2020

- Come from a family with combined household income of up to R350 000 per annum (up to R600 000 per annum if the applicant has a disability)

- Should not have received NSFAS funding in 2019. Those who were successfully funded previously, are automatically funded for 2020, provided they meet academic requirements.

The following documents need to accompany the application: a certified copy of your ID, not older than three months and a signed and completed consent form which can be downloaded from the website.

If you are a SASSA recipient, please provide a signed and completed consent form.

If you are dependent on your parents/guardian/spouse, please provide a certified ID copies of parent/s, guardian, spouse not older than three months and proof of income of parent, guardian or spouse (payslip or appointment letter).

If you are self-sufficient and employed provide proof of income (payslip or appointment letter) and three years' IRP5 forms.

If you have a disability, provide a completed and signed Disability Annexure A (if your information is not pre-populated on the portal) downloaded on the website.

If you are an orphan, provide an Orphan Declaration and Consent Form (excluding consent form).

Other documents required, if applicable, include a retrenchment letter, death certificate/s or divorce decree.

To apply, an applicant needs to create a myNSFAS account on the NSFAS website, or use their social media accounts; Facebook and/or Google. Applicants with an existing account can sign in using their usernames and password or Facebook/Google accounts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Applications are done online through the myNSFAS portal (www.nsfas.org.za). Students can also submit their applications using their smartphones or computer.

NSFAS in partnership with Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education District Teacher Development Centres will provide applications resources across the country where learners can go in and apply.

The District Teacher Development Centres are located in districts which are easily accessible to teachers from schools in the district. The centres have been equipped with ICT resources and internet connectivity.

For full addresses of all applications centres visit www.nsfas.org.za.