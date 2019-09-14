South Africa: Mcbride to Head National Anti-Corruption Reference Group

The National Anti Corruption Strategy (NACS) Reference Group has elected Robert McBride and David Lewis as its interim chairperson and co-chairperson respectively.

McBride and Lewis were elected at the Reference group's first meeting held at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on Friday.

The NACS Reference Group is tasked with providing overall strategic advice on the draft NACS and to ensure that the strategy covers all aspects of fighting corruption in the country.

Special Investigative Unit (SIU) Head Advocate Andy Mothibi set the scene for the meeting by asking all the invited members to ensure all hands are on deck to ensure the Strategy is a national response towards fighting corruption.

The Reference Group - which consists of representatives of government, labour, civil society, business and academia - will be tasked with processing the NACS for approval by Cabinet and other key stakeholders.

The group was established in line with government's commitment to fighting corruption which is listed as a key priority in the National Development Plan.

The group is an offshoot of the Anti-Corruption Inter-Ministerial Committee (ACIMC) established in 2014 with the mandate to coordinate and oversee the work of the state organs in combatting the scourge of corruption in public and private sector.

The ACIMC is chaired by the Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME).

The Anti-Corruption Task Team (ACTT) which has representatives from various law enforcement agencies was tasked by ACIMC to develop the NACS.

The ACTT established a Steering Committee to drive the work of drafting the NACS, implementation plan and the monitoring plan. The Steering Committee conducted initial research and consultation process and public consultation to ensure buy-in from members of the society.

Furthermore, the Steering Committee undertook public consultations in provinces to get additional inputs into the draft strategy. The Provincial Consultative Process included stakeholders' from labour, civil society, business, government and the general public.

Following the extensive consultative process and in line with the NACS Roadmap, the multi-stakeholder Reference Group was borne.