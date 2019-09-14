Zimbabwe: President Ramaphosa Attends Robert Mugabe's Funeral

14 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending the State Funeral of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in Harare on Saturday.

"The President's attendance signifies South Africa's regard and gratitude for the role played by the late former President Mugabe in his capacity as leader of Zimbabwe's pre-independence liberation movement and as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe in support of South Africa's struggle against apartheid," said the Presidency on Friday.

Mugabe, who served as Zimbabwe's first post-independence President, passed away in Singapore at the age of 95.

In his early life, Mugabe won a scholarship to Fort Hare University, where he obtained the first of his seven academic degrees.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor; Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Police Minister General Bheki Cele and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

