South Africa: Draft Your Will for Free During National Wills Week

Members of the public have been urged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their wills drafted for free during National Wills Week.
During National Wills Week 2019, which takes place from 16 to 20 September, legal practitioners will draft and offer legal advice at no cost to the public.
The services are offered through a partnership with Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA), the Law Society of South Africa and the Justice and Constitutional Development Department.
"One of the greatest risks of not having a legitimate will in place is the often nasty family in-fighting over the inheritance of assets, particularly family homes.
"Legal Aid SA urges all South African citizens and non-citizens to utilise their over 150 participating attorneys during this week to draft wills at no cost and ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes," Legal Aid SA said in a statement.
Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will set up information stalls and service desks at various courts, Master's Offices and other community venues in all nine provinces to assist with the drafting and completing of basic wills.
Furthermore, Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will also address community members on the administration of deceased estates and why it is important to have a will.
According to the statistics from the Department of Justice, the 2018 National Wills Week campaign saw free wills drafted and estate advice given to 4 555 people across the country. This was supported by a strong social media awareness campaign which reached 340 754 users nationwide with important information to consider when thinking of estate planning.
The schedule of all the locations where National Wills Week activities will be conducted is as follows:
Province
Date
Time
Venue
Gauteng
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Tsakani Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Newlands Magistrate Court
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Atteridgeville Magistrate Court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Westonaria Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
10h00 - 12h30
Department of Minerals, Pretoria
18 Sep 2019
10h00 - 12h30
DoJ&CD, Pretoria
North West
15 Sep 2019
09:00 - 13h00
Mahikeng Methodist Church
16 Sep 2019
09:00 - 13h00
Zeerust Masters Office
17 Sep 2019
09:00 - 15:00
Mogwase Masters Office
18 Sep 2019
09:00 - 15:00
Rustenburg Masters Office
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15:00
Klerksdorp Magistrate Court
19 Sep 2019
09:00 - 15:00
Potchefstroom Taxi Rank
20 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Mafikeng Masters Office
20 Sep 2019
09:00 - 15:00
Ganyesa Community Hall
Mpumalanga
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Nelspruit Masters Office
17 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Thulamahashe Magistrate court
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Graskop magistrate court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Lydenburg Magistrate court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Bushbuckridge Magistrate Court
20 Sep 2019
10h00 - 13h00
Middleburg Magistrate Office
Limpopo
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Polokwane, Seshego Police station
17 Sep 2019
10h00 - 13h00
Mahlwelereng Shopping Mall
18 Sep 2019
10h00 - 13h00
Burgers Fort Taxi Rank
19 Sep 2019
10h00 - 13h00
Bochum Taxi Rank
20 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Thohoyandou, Tswinga Community Hall
Free State
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Warden Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Reitz Magistrate Court
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Fouriesburg Magistrate Court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Hoopstad Magistrate Court
20 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h30
Odendalsrus Magistrate Court
KwaZulu-Natal
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 13h00
Pietermaritzburg Masters Office
16 Sep 2019
09:00 - 15:00
Amajuba District Municipality
16 Sep 2019
09:00 - 13:00
Durban High Court
Eastern Cape
16 Sep 2019
08h30 - 13h00
Grahamstown Magistrate Court
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Tsolo Magistrate Court
16 Sep 2019
09:00 - 13:00
Mthatha Taxi Rank
17 Sep 2019
10:00 - 14:30
Aliwal North Taxi Rank
17 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Comfimvaba Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
08h30 - 13h00
Port Elizabeth, George Both Hall
18 Sep 2019
08h30 - 13h00
Bethelsdorp, Weiss Memorial Church
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Aliwal North Magistrate Court
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Dutywa Magistrate Court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Mount Frere Magistrate Court
20 Sep 2019
09h00 - 14h30
Mthatha Magistrate Court
Northern Cape
16 Sep 2019
10h00 - 15h00
Kimberley Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
10h00 - 15h00
Diamond Pavilion Mall
18 Sep 2019
10h00 - 15h00
Galeshewe Magistrate Mall
19 Sep 2019
10h00 - 15h00
North Cape Mall
20 Sep 2019
10h00 - 13h00
Floors, Aldersgate Methodist Church
20 Sep 2019
10h00 - 12h30
Statistics South Africa Office, Kimberley
Western Cape
16 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Blue downs Magistrate Court
17 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Somerset West Magistrate Court
18 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Malmesbury Magistrate Court
19 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Athlone Magistrate Court
20 Sep 2019
09h00 - 15h00
Cape Town Magistrate Court