South Africa: Draft Your Will for Free During National Wills Week

Members of the public have been urged to take advantage of the opportunity to have their wills drafted for free during National Wills Week.

During National Wills Week 2019, which takes place from 16 to 20 September, legal practitioners will draft and offer legal advice at no cost to the public.

The services are offered through a partnership with Legal Aid South Africa (Legal Aid SA), the Law Society of South Africa and the Justice and Constitutional Development Department.

"One of the greatest risks of not having a legitimate will in place is the often nasty family in-fighting over the inheritance of assets, particularly family homes.

"Legal Aid SA urges all South African citizens and non-citizens to utilise their over 150 participating attorneys during this week to draft wills at no cost and ensure that their assets are distributed according to their wishes," Legal Aid SA said in a statement.

Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will set up information stalls and service desks at various courts, Master's Offices and other community venues in all nine provinces to assist with the drafting and completing of basic wills.

Furthermore, Legal Aid SA legal practitioners will also address community members on the administration of deceased estates and why it is important to have a will.

According to the statistics from the Department of Justice, the 2018 National Wills Week campaign saw free wills drafted and estate advice given to 4 555 people across the country. This was supported by a strong social media awareness campaign which reached 340 754 users nationwide with important information to consider when thinking of estate planning.

The schedule of all the locations where National Wills Week activities will be conducted is as follows:

Province

Date

Time

Venue

Gauteng

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Tsakani Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Newlands Magistrate Court

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Atteridgeville Magistrate Court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Westonaria Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

10h00 - 12h30

Department of Minerals, Pretoria

18 Sep 2019

10h00 - 12h30

DoJ&CD, Pretoria

North West

15 Sep 2019

09:00 - 13h00

Mahikeng Methodist Church

16 Sep 2019

09:00 - 13h00

Zeerust Masters Office

17 Sep 2019

09:00 - 15:00

Mogwase Masters Office

18 Sep 2019

09:00 - 15:00

Rustenburg Masters Office

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15:00

Klerksdorp Magistrate Court

19 Sep 2019

09:00 - 15:00

Potchefstroom Taxi Rank

20 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Mafikeng Masters Office

20 Sep 2019

09:00 - 15:00

Ganyesa Community Hall

Mpumalanga

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Nelspruit Masters Office

17 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Thulamahashe Magistrate court

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Graskop magistrate court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Lydenburg Magistrate court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Bushbuckridge Magistrate Court

20 Sep 2019

10h00 - 13h00

Middleburg Magistrate Office

Limpopo

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Polokwane, Seshego Police station

17 Sep 2019

10h00 - 13h00

Mahlwelereng Shopping Mall

18 Sep 2019

10h00 - 13h00

Burgers Fort Taxi Rank

19 Sep 2019

10h00 - 13h00

Bochum Taxi Rank

20 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Thohoyandou, Tswinga Community Hall

Free State

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Warden Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Reitz Magistrate Court

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Fouriesburg Magistrate Court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Hoopstad Magistrate Court

20 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h30

Odendalsrus Magistrate Court

KwaZulu-Natal

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 13h00

Pietermaritzburg Masters Office

16 Sep 2019

09:00 - 15:00

Amajuba District Municipality

16 Sep 2019

09:00 - 13:00

Durban High Court

Eastern Cape

16 Sep 2019

08h30 - 13h00

Grahamstown Magistrate Court

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Tsolo Magistrate Court

16 Sep 2019

09:00 - 13:00

Mthatha Taxi Rank

17 Sep 2019

10:00 - 14:30

Aliwal North Taxi Rank

17 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Comfimvaba Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

08h30 - 13h00

Port Elizabeth, George Both Hall

18 Sep 2019

08h30 - 13h00

Bethelsdorp, Weiss Memorial Church

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Aliwal North Magistrate Court

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Dutywa Magistrate Court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Mount Frere Magistrate Court

20 Sep 2019

09h00 - 14h30

Mthatha Magistrate Court

Northern Cape

16 Sep 2019

10h00 - 15h00

Kimberley Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

10h00 - 15h00

Diamond Pavilion Mall

18 Sep 2019

10h00 - 15h00

Galeshewe Magistrate Mall

19 Sep 2019

10h00 - 15h00

North Cape Mall

20 Sep 2019

10h00 - 13h00

Floors, Aldersgate Methodist Church

20 Sep 2019

10h00 - 12h30

Statistics South Africa Office, Kimberley

Western Cape

16 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Blue downs Magistrate Court

17 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Somerset West Magistrate Court

18 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Malmesbury Magistrate Court

19 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Athlone Magistrate Court

20 Sep 2019

09h00 - 15h00

Cape Town Magistrate Court