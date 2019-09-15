South Africa: Makhura Appoints Commission of Inquiry Into Taxi Violence

15 September 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed a Commission of Inquiry into minibus and taxi-type service violence, fatalities and instability in Gauteng.

"The inquiry will investigate the underlying causes and people behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry in the province," said Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe on Sunday.

The commission will be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe, with Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hlula Msimang as members of the commission. Dimakatso Mamiki Selesho will be Secretary to the commission

The establishment of the commission follows the commitment made by the Premier to appoint a commission of inquiry in July during the second Gauteng Taxi Summit.

"The Gauteng Provincial Government is concerned that the taxi industry is submerged in violence which, despite efforts by law enforcement agencies and government, continues to worsen," said Masebe.

The taxi industry transports more than 75% of commuters during the daily peak hour period which makes it the dominant mode of transport used by commuters in the province.

The commission will look into and investigate, make findings, report on and make recommendations concerning the following aspects:

- The underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability within the minibus taxi-type service industry within the Gauteng province;

- The activities of operators, legal and illegal, as well as any other group or person that contributes to the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability;

- The provision of minibus taxi transport services authorised by both interchange based and direct route-based permits and licences;

- How the minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violence fatalities and instability; and

- Any other matters that are ancillary or related to the above matters.

Premier Makhura has given the commission six months to complete its work and submit its report and recommendations in writing.

In addition, the commission may, where necessary refer those implicated to law enforcement agencies for further investigation or prosecution.

The provincial government called on anyone with information on the taxi violence to give evidence to the commission.

"Any person or section of the public, including community organisations, minibus taxi associations, drivers, operators, conductors and rank marshals, who or which is in possession of information which may be relevant to matters to be enquired into by the commission and wishes to give evidence before the commission is invited to contact the Secretary of the commission," said Masebe.

The Secretary of the commission is set to announce the contact details of the commission in due course.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
Urban Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.