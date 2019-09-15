Nigeria: BBNaija (S4) - Team Lagos, Team New York Win N1 Million

Tacha, Khafi, Mike and Seyi are up for eviction.
15 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Team Lagos and Team New York have won one million Naira each in the ongoing BBNaija season four.

Team Lagos consists of Khafi, Mercy and Frodd. Elozonam, Diane, Ike and Mike belonged to Team New York and Team Dubai was made up of Seyi, Tacha, Cindy and Omashola.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two lucky teams won the prize in the Saturday Travel Beta challenge.

The Task which was divided into two, focused on creating a commercial about travelling to the best holiday destinations and a game of dice.

The first Task required that each team roll the dice and every time the die turned a 'six', the team had to spell a letter from the word, 'TravelBeta'.

On and on they rolled until Team Lagos (Mercy, Frodd and Khafi) made an amazing comeback to beat Team New York and Team Dubai, securing the One Million Naira cash prize.

Ike rolled the most 'six' in this Task and he revealed that he was his means of livelihood. He said, "I paid my bills with this".

BBNaija (S4): Housemates throw beach-themed party

The second task was the make an easy commercial for Travel Beta which Team New York won.

The Task required that each team create a two-minute fun commercial from the original commercial that was played on the TV in the lounge.

Ranked the highest in overall creativity, messaging and professionalism, Team New York walked away with One Million Naira cash prize.

Despite the win, there was still tension in the house as Khafi, Mike, Seyi and Tacha are up for possible eviction on Sunday.

NAN

