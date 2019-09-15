Nigeria: International Democracy Day - UN Chief Urges Inclusive Political Process

15 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for inclusion in the democratic process of all member states.

In a message to mark the 2019 International Day of Democracy, Guterres noted that democracy was about the people.

He urged every government to respect their citizens' right to "meaningful participation" in the political process.

The International Day of Democracy is observed on Sept. 15 to promote and uphold the tenets of democracy.

It is the product of a UN General Assembly's resolution in 2019, which urged member states and organisations to commemorate the day in a manner that contributes to raising public awareness.

"Democracy is built on inclusion, equal treatment and participation.

"It is a fundamental building block for peace, sustainable development and human rights," the UN Chief said.

While lauding those who "strive tirelessly to make this happen", Guterres affirmed that these values and aspirations "cannot be seen as tokens or lip service" but must instead be "real in people's lives".

"Yet the International Day of Democracy takes place at a time when trust is low and anxiety is high.

"People are frustrated by growing inequalities and unsettled by sweeping changes from globalisation and technology."

He blamed the situation on "conflicts going unresolved, climate emergency going unanswered, injustice going unaddressed and civic space shrinking".

"As we mark Democracy Day, I urge all Governments to respect the right to active, substantive and meaningful participation," Guterres said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.