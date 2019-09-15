Nigeria: BBNaija (S4) - Housemates Throw Beach-Themed Party

Photo: Africa Magic
Tacha, Khafi, Mike and Seyi are up for eviction.
15 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Housemates in the ongoing BBNaija season four threw a fun-filled beach party on Saturday night.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this party garnered better response than Sept. 7 which fans has described as boring.

Housemates were dressed in colourful beach outfits by Hype and Steam with Carribean vibes, shorts and float dresses dominating the evening.

The housemates spent time dancing in groups and in front of the mirror while DJ Sparrow provided great music mixes.

Fans applauded the clothes housemates were given and cheered them for sticking to the theme during the lively party.

@Anitalovelyne said, "Best of the Best shout out dj sparrow. Life of the party Frodd and Khaffi."

@Efebuddy said, "The party was lit thank you DJ Sparrow for spraying a good damn pepper on Simply Tacha."

@KingMackhalifa said, "Ain't no Party like a Big Brother's Party. The Party Was Lit #BBnaija."

@Mpume_lelo tweeted, "High 5 to outfit sponsor for tonight party."

@VMselle said, "Mike has improved his dance moves, enjoying him more every Saturday."

 

