Zimbabwe: Government Begins Mugabe Burial Shrine Construction

15 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has started the process of constructing the esteemed mausoleum in which the body of late former President Robert Mugabe will be interred.

This was revealed Saturday by Information Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana while speaking to journalists during Saturday's State funeral of the country's founding leader.

Mugabe died of an undisclosed ailment in Singapore over a week ago.

His body will be preserved for nearly a month as government takes time to construct a shrine in which his remains will be interred.

"I don't know when the engineers will be done with the construction but the engineers have already started designing," said Mangwana.

Responding to questions on rumours it may take a month to complete the grave, Mangwana said it will not take exactly 30 days as suggested.

"I think people are getting sensational about 30 days. I think what Leo (Mugabe, family spokesperson) was trying to say is that it may take us up to 30 days but this doesn't mean it will take exactly 30 days without being completed," he said.

"I also don't know where the body will be during the time of construction."

A mausoleum is described elsewhere as an above ground free standing structure that has crypts or burial compartments to hold whole human remains.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.