Nigeria: Sokoto Officials Arrested for Diverting Workers' Salaries - EFCC

15 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Sokoto Zonal Office, says it has arrested Abdullahi Sa'idu, the Director-General of Sokoto Marshall Agency, over alleged diversion of workers salaries to the tune of N10 million.

A statement issued by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, made available to newsmen by the commission's Sokoto Zonal Office, on Saturday in Sokoto, said that the director-general was arrested alongside the agency's accountant, Bashar Dodo-Iya, on September 13.

The statement said that the arrest was as a result of a petition jointly signed and presented to the commission by 39 workers of the agency, alleging that their three months salaries are being withheld without any reason.

"They further alleged that the suspects refused to pay their salaries and diverted the money for their personal use, and all efforts made to get their salaries paid, proved abortive.

Internet Fraud: We'll unravel bigger suspects - EFCC

"However, a preliminary investigation revealed that the two conspired and diverted about N10 million funds meant for the Marshalls' salaries," it said.

It added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.