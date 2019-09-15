Kenya: Cohen's Widow Sarah Wairimu Due in Court Monday Over Tycoon's Murder

Nairobi — Sarah Wairimu, the wife of the murdered Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, is on Monday expected to face murder charges alongside another suspect arrested on Friday.

The High Court had this week directed Wairimu's state of mind to be examined and a report tabled in court before she could take a plea.

The two suspects will appear before Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit, who heads the High Court Criminal Division.

Wairimu has been in custody for more than two weeks after police arrested her following the disappearance of her husband in July.

Detectives retrieved Cohen's body from an underground water tank on Friday, inside his Kitusuru home.

It is not yet known at what point he was murdered but the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti on Friday said preliminary investigations established he was killed right inside his house.

"They took their time, to kill innocent Cohen," a visibly emotional Kinoti told a battery of journalists, shortly after the body was retrieved.

"I don't have enough words to describe it. Cohen was murdered in his own residence. It was a gruesome murder."

According to his friends and relatives, Cohen had raised fears over his life.

Wairimu's lawyer Phillip Murgor has however questioned the circumstances that led to Cohen's body being discovered.

"Why after this long? A smart investigator would have started with these areas before anywhere else," Murgor said in a press briefing on Saturday.

According to a charge sheet filed in court, "Sarah Wairimu Kamotho on the night of 19 and 20 July jointly with others not before court murdered Tob Chichou Cohen."

Cohen was a celebrated golf tournament organizer and a former Chief Executive Officer of Dutch conglomerate Philips East Africa. He lived in Kenya for many years.

Wairimu, through her blog, had denied playing a role in her husband's disappearance describing him as "excitable, and perhaps slightly erratic individual."

"His mental state has always been an issue, and his family is well too aware of this," Wairimu said in a lengthy narration on August 14, revealing how Cohen has over time been dismissed in top golf clubs for alleged misconduct.

In the post, he has posted dismissal letters and WhatsApp screenshots, in a bid to prove that Cohen had mental issues.

"I have always maintained over the years that Tob needs some form of help from a mental health professional. I expressed this clearly to him and his family many times, but he dismissed it, and no one took notice. This was until 20 July 2019. On this day, he finally admitted that he was ready to get help, and that he was tired of all the drama that has been happening in his life. When he left the house, he promised he'd get help. That was the last time I spoke with him. I hope that wherever he is, he's getting the help he needs," she said, in the post.