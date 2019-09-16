Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Dozens Feared Dead in Boat Accident

Photo: Vberger/Wikimedia Commons
The Congo River as it flows past the Maluku commune (file photo).
15 September 2019
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

A boat carrying passengers and cargo has capsized in the Congo river near Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa. The case is currently under investigation by national police.

At least 36 people are missing after a boat capsized in the Congo river in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the outskirts of the capital, Kinshasa, police said Sunday.

The vessel carrying passengers and cargo had departed from Mai-Ndombe province in Congo's northwest and was bound for Kinshasa when it sank near the commune of Maluku sometime during Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Out of an estimated 102 passengers, 76 had been rescued, national police spokesman Pierrot Mwanamputu told Germany's dpa press agency.

The vessel involved in the accident was a "baleiniere," which is French for "whaler." They are commonly-used, flat-bottomed boats measuring between 15 to 30 meters (50 to 100 feet) long by two to six meters wide.

Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Boat accidents occur regularly in central Africa, mainly due to unmarked waterways, overloading and dilapidated vessels.

(AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Business
Transport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.