Kenya: Bahati Breaks Down On Live TV While Narrating His Difficult Childhood

15 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kenyan gospel singer Bahati broke down while being interviewed on NTV's The Trend show on Friday night, as he opened up about the pain of losing his mother at the young age of seven years.

The singer was overcome by emotions when the show host singer Antoneosoul asked him what he thinks his mother would say about him now.

The emotional Nyota hit maker started by saying how much he misses his late mother.

"At times I miss her... even when I'm growing, as a musician... at times I'm misunderstood... but I'm only trying my best... to make her proud," a teary Bahati said.

"There are some stories that have been said that I cannot just share with the public. But to my mum everyday I work hard to make her proud," he added.

Bahati also recounted what he went through as a boy when he witnessed his mother's death.

"If I can remember so well I was seven at Huruma that is in Mathare constituency. My mum fell sick and I remember it was on 26 December coz watu walikuwa wanakula chapo. And the next day after Christmas niliona akitolewa na blanketi," he narrated.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.