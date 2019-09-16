Kenya: Lupita Sparks Twitter War Between Kenyans and Nigerians

Photo: Photo by Stephanie Moreno/Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications for Peabody Awards/University of Georgia)
Lupita Nyong'o
15 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyans and Nigerians have been exchange bitter words on social media since American movie giant Warner Media's decided to cast Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o for the role of a Nigerian character in a new movie, Americanah.

The movie is based on a book by the same title by award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

"HBO Max orders limited series 'Americanah' based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong'o with the pilot written by the showrunner," posted the American movie maker.

HBO Max orders limited series 'Americanah' based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star @Lupita_Nyongo with the pilot written by showrunner @DanaiGurira: https://t.co/ncZXyTMvzT pic.twitter.com/deDrJtUzE4

-- WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) September 13, 2019

Americanah, which just earned a straight-to-series order from HBO Max, follows a Nigerian woman named Ifemelu (Nyong'o) and "her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery" as she travels to America, per the official synopsis.

Nigerians were however displeased with the movie maker's decision to have a Kenyan character and not Nigerian arguing the role would have been best suited for a Nigerian actress mostly because of bringing out the Nigerian accent.

They need to stop doing this. We have fine actresses from Nigeria who can play these roles better. Lupita is good but try other people who are Nigerians. What, she's going to be told or taught how to speak Half-baked Igbo instead of A real Nigerian? https://t.co/lo0eoPSjwL

-- ALMOST A BILLIONAIRE (@MeetHajaar) September 14, 2019

Y'all are trying to tell me that you couldn't find any black actor of Nigerian origin to play ifemelu? Love Lupita but surely Yvonne Orji is available as are other Nigerians out there in Hollywood, why always lupita whenever anyone African is required for a role, be diverse 🤷

-- Bamiyo (@fribone) September 14, 2019

Kenyans on Twitter as is their norm hit back as they justified Lupita's choice for the role.

Anyone can mimmic the Nigerian accent just fine even aliens and zombies. So ya'all stop drama with the accent argument and wait for the real drama to come to your tv screens

-- Keg Ambassador 🍻🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@KegAmbassadorKE) September 15, 2019

So Nigerians think Lupita Nyong'o has come to create unemployment in Nigeria by acting in 'Americanah' with an igbo accent. If you want to take Lupita's Position in the film then outsmart her in acting. Otherwise, go to the Village witch and charm yourselves into the movie. 🙄

-- BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 15, 2019

When the Lion King album was being made, so many Nigerian artists made it to the list & no Kenyan artist was put on the list let alone any East African Artist. So you all Nigerians have so much double standards. Lupita is a dope actress & you can't compare her to Genevieve Nnaji.

-- BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 15, 2019

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.