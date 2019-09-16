Kenya: Lupita Sparks Twitter War Between Kenyans and Nigerians

Kenyans and Nigerians have been exchange bitter words on social media since American movie giant Warner Media's decided to cast Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o for the role of a Nigerian character in a new movie, Americanah.

The movie is based on a book by the same title by award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

"HBO Max orders limited series 'Americanah' based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong'o with the pilot written by the showrunner," posted the American movie maker.

HBO Max orders limited series 'Americanah' based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star @Lupita_Nyongo with the pilot written by showrunner @DanaiGurira: https://t.co/ncZXyTMvzT pic.twitter.com/deDrJtUzE4

-- WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) September 13, 2019

Americanah, which just earned a straight-to-series order from HBO Max, follows a Nigerian woman named Ifemelu (Nyong'o) and "her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery" as she travels to America, per the official synopsis.

Nigerians were however displeased with the movie maker's decision to have a Kenyan character and not Nigerian arguing the role would have been best suited for a Nigerian actress mostly because of bringing out the Nigerian accent.

They need to stop doing this. We have fine actresses from Nigeria who can play these roles better. Lupita is good but try other people who are Nigerians. What, she's going to be told or taught how to speak Half-baked Igbo instead of A real Nigerian? https://t.co/lo0eoPSjwL

-- ALMOST A BILLIONAIRE (@MeetHajaar) September 14, 2019

Y'all are trying to tell me that you couldn't find any black actor of Nigerian origin to play ifemelu? Love Lupita but surely Yvonne Orji is available as are other Nigerians out there in Hollywood, why always lupita whenever anyone African is required for a role, be diverse 🤷

-- Bamiyo (@fribone) September 14, 2019

Kenyans on Twitter as is their norm hit back as they justified Lupita's choice for the role.

Anyone can mimmic the Nigerian accent just fine even aliens and zombies. So ya'all stop drama with the accent argument and wait for the real drama to come to your tv screens

-- Keg Ambassador 🍻🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@KegAmbassadorKE) September 15, 2019

So Nigerians think Lupita Nyong'o has come to create unemployment in Nigeria by acting in 'Americanah' with an igbo accent. If you want to take Lupita's Position in the film then outsmart her in acting. Otherwise, go to the Village witch and charm yourselves into the movie. 🙄

-- BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 15, 2019

When the Lion King album was being made, so many Nigerian artists made it to the list & no Kenyan artist was put on the list let alone any East African Artist. So you all Nigerians have so much double standards. Lupita is a dope actress & you can't compare her to Genevieve Nnaji.

-- BRAVIN™ (@ItsBravin) September 15, 2019