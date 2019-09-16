Kenya: Aladwa Defends Embattled Kibicho From Tanga Tanga Onslaught

Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa has come to the defence of embattled Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho against allegations that he is plotting for the downfall of Deputy President William Ruto.

Aladwa has also asked Kibicho's detractors to desist from undermining a public officer for discharging his duties.

PRESIDENT'S APPOINTEE

Mr Aladwa claimed that from the face of it, the allegations can only serve to distract the public from political mischief that the leaders, allied to Tanga Tanga wing of the Jubilee Party, are engaged in.

The lawmaker said that in the last couple of months, there have been claims and allegations levelled against Dr Kibicho by the political leaders calling the PS names while accusing him of threatening them with dire consequences should they not abandon DP Ruto.

"This is therefore to come to the defence of Dr. Kibicho and ask the leaders to desist from undermining a public officer while doing his job. The PS is an appointee of the President and his only crime can be implementing President Uhuru Kenyatta's policy," said Mr Aladwa on Sunday.

He accused leaders using Kibicho as a scapegoat while their bone of contention is the 'Handshake' and Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

HANDSHAKE

"The leaders are used to the politics of name calling, ethnicity, divisions and hatred which the Handshake and BBI are addressing, saying they are not happy that country is increasingly becoming cohesive and united," he said.

The former Mayor of Nairobi pointed out that by the virtue of Dr Kibicho serving in the Interior Ministry, his work puts him directly as the man to oversee government policies including the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"It is unfortunate that MPs such as Ndindi Nyoro can go to a church and disrupt the service and when called upon to account for their misconduct, they point fingers at the PS and Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i," Aladwa said.

"We want to put the leaders on notice that in the spirit of the Handshake, we will not sit and watch as public officers discharging their mandates are constantly undermined," he added.

The ODM Nairobi branch chairman said that Mr Kibicho has the full support of the party's leadership in Nairobi urging him to serve all Kenyans without any fear, favour or ill-will and remain true to his oath of office.