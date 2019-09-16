Rwanda: Soccer Fan Wins Rwf9 Million From Rwf200 Stake

Clément Masengesho's life will never be the same from the time he won a sum of Rwf9 million from Premier Bet, one of the biggest betting companies in the country.

Having placed a bet on Wednesday evening, Masengesho participated in the virtual games and he won 9 million which he could not pick that evening and had to get it on Thursday morning from the company's headquarters in Kigali.

Kaka Patrick the Sales and Marketing Manager of the company noted that all clients who win above Rwf 100,000 are supposed to pick it from the company's headquarters and that is exactly what Masengesho had to do.

He also notes that Premier Bet pays all its clients on time and pays the entire amount of money that one has won.

"We have built a reputation as that one betting company that delivers on its promises when it comes to paying all the winners immediately after they have won and we pay the full amount," he said in a short interview with The New Times.

In a telephone interview with The New Times, Masengesho Clement expressed his joy at having been able to win such a big amount of money from a stake of as low as Rwf.

"I am so grateful for Premier Bet for having been made me a winner and having honored their promise of paying their winners their full amounts and on time," he said

He said that he has been betting with Premier Bet and he has both won and lost before but on cases where he won, he used to get his money on time.

He plans to invest his money in a business and use some of it to continue betting and advises all those interested in betting to place bets with Premier Bet the only honest and reliable betting company in the country, with the best odds on the market and timely payments.