Rwanda: Soccer Fan Wins Rwf9 Million From Rwf200 Stake

16 September 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Peter Nkurunziza

Clément Masengesho's life will never be the same from the time he won a sum of Rwf9 million from Premier Bet, one of the biggest betting companies in the country.

Having placed a bet on Wednesday evening, Masengesho participated in the virtual games and he won 9 million which he could not pick that evening and had to get it on Thursday morning from the company's headquarters in Kigali.

Kaka Patrick the Sales and Marketing Manager of the company noted that all clients who win above Rwf 100,000 are supposed to pick it from the company's headquarters and that is exactly what Masengesho had to do.

He also notes that Premier Bet pays all its clients on time and pays the entire amount of money that one has won.

"We have built a reputation as that one betting company that delivers on its promises when it comes to paying all the winners immediately after they have won and we pay the full amount," he said in a short interview with The New Times.

In a telephone interview with The New Times, Masengesho Clement expressed his joy at having been able to win such a big amount of money from a stake of as low as Rwf.

"I am so grateful for Premier Bet for having been made me a winner and having honored their promise of paying their winners their full amounts and on time," he said

He said that he has been betting with Premier Bet and he has both won and lost before but on cases where he won, he used to get his money on time.

He plans to invest his money in a business and use some of it to continue betting and advises all those interested in betting to place bets with Premier Bet the only honest and reliable betting company in the country, with the best odds on the market and timely payments.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.