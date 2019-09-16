South Africa: Ten Ways to Instil Hope in Young People Now

15 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By David Harrison

We have the means to create hope for young people. All that is now required is a bit of imagination and the political will to act fast. Here's how.

We are fast running out of time to create hope for the millions of young people who are still excluded from the formal economy. Escalating violence in South Africa shows that the problem is not absolute poverty; after all, there are many countries poorer but more peaceful than ours. Rather, the problem is extreme inequality, where work-seekers on street corners see the "good life" through the wrought-iron gates of fancy homes and know they'll never be part of it.

The challenge is psychological and as much as it is economic. Young people want hope now. They want to be valued. If we are to build their sense of agency, we must create real and imminent possibility in their lives. As much as we need mass employment, the "jobs, jobs, jobs" refrain could end up paralysing us because there are too few jobs in the formal sector for the millions who need them. To date, our response has been top-heavy, driven largely through accords between big business, labour and government. These initiatives...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.