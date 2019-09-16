Zimbabwe: Mugabe Family Pays Tribute to Nation for Sharing Grief

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe during the funeral service for Robert Mugabe.
14 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

The family of former President Robert Mugabe has thanked Zimbabweans for commiserating with it during the loss of the country's founding father. Cde Mugabe died in Singapore last week and has since been declared a national hero.

Mugabe family representative Cde Walter Chidhakwa expressed gratitude at Rufaro Stadium yesterday during the second day that the public was viewing the body of the iconic leader.

"When I saw those multitudes of people at the airport right up to the city, it was probably one of the most touching moments in my life. There is a part of Baba that we never really appreciated, that is his very close proximity to the people," Cde Chidhakwa said.

"There are naturally those who don't like him but we learnt on that day (when the body arrived from Singapore) and during the last two days, yesterday and today, the great love the people of Zimbabwe had for him and it humbles us.

"I called it a genuine overflow of grief, a genuine overflow of kindness, really very touching and I just want to say to the people of Zimbabwe, on behalf of the Mugabe family, on behalf of the Karigamombe family and on behalf of the Gushungo clan, we appreciate the love that you have shown to our father. We value it, we don't take for granted the difficulties that you have gone through to get here. Some walked from different places to get here and it shows that (he had that) very close proximity to the people and I hope the people will continue to remember him." Members of the public from all the country's provinces have had an opportunity to pay their respects to the Mugabe family at Rufaro Stadium since Thursday.

A State funeral service for the late former President will be held at the National Sports Stadium today where a number of heads of state and former presidents from the continent are expected to attend.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Zimbabwe Says Farewell to Mugabe at State Funeral
Mugabe's Family Agrees to His Burial at National Heroes Acre
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.