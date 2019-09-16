Zimbabwe: Belarus Mourns Zim's Ex-Leader

Photo: Idah Mhetu/New Zimbabwe
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and former First Lady Grace Mugabe during the funeral service for Robert Mugabe.
16 September 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Belarusian Chief of Presidential Affairs General-Colonel Victor Sheiman has described national hero Cde Robert Mugabe as a great man who immensely contributed to the emancipation and development of Zimbabwe.

Gen-Col Sheiman who landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday morning for a three-day business tour sent condolences to the Mugabe family.

"I would like to pass my condolences to the Mugabe family following the death of former President Robert Mugabe.

"I would like to convey condolences to President Mnangagwa and all the people of Zimbabwe.

"He was a great hero of the Republic of Zimbabwe and he contributed a great deal in the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.

"The President of Belarus has since sent condolences to President Mnangagwa, but I feel I should do the same. That is a big loss to Zimbabwe," said Gen-Col Sheiman.

Gen-Col Sheiman is expected to meet President Mnangagwa during his visit to discuss possible investment in areas of agriculture, energy, mining and construction.

His visit was a follow-up to the President Mnangagwa's Belarus visit where eight agreements were signed by the two heads of State.

Cde Mugabe was declared a national hero and Government has conferred an honour on him through building a mausoleum at the National Heroes Acre for his special burial.

