Kenya: Judges Resume Work After Month-Long August Recess

16 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

Judges in Kenya resume work today (Monday) after a month-long recess.

During the August vacation, a duty judge was stationed in every division to deal with urgent matters only.

"In court stations with a single judge, the matters emanating therefrom will be handled in the nearest High Court station where a recess duty judge is sitting which shall be indicated on the station's notice board by the presiding judge of such single judge station," a notice said.

During the recess, the judges held their annual colloquium themed 'Balancing judicial independence and accountability'.

The four-day conference held in Mombasa was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Environment and Land Court as well as the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

TOPICS

Some of the topics discussed during the conference included balancing the scales of justice, judicial independence, accountability and integrity in the changing face of Kenya, global warming and climate change, emerging jurisprudence, and a critique of the judicial approach on sexual offences and the age of consent.

The conference was disrupted for a few minutes on the opening day by placard-waving demonstrators who later dispersed quietly.

PENDING CASES

Some of the major cases expected to be heard before judges break for the December vacation is the trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two of his aides over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno, the trial of Joseph Irungu and Jacque Maribe who have denied killing Monica Kimani and the trial of five people, among them four police officers, who have been charged with killing lawyer Willie Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and Joseph Muiruri, a taxi driver.

The judges usually go on recess in April, August and December.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.