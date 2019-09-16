South Africa: Dros Rape - Nicholas Ninow to Hear His Fate

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

WARNING: This story contains graphic details

Nicholas Ninow, who pleaded guilty to rape, is expected to hear his fate on Monday when the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria makes a pronouncement on the charges he faced.

Ninow, who admitted to raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant's bathroom in Pretoria in 2018, has also pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice and possession of an illegal substance.

He pleaded not guilty to assault, while a kidnapping charge was withdrawn by the State when the trial started last week.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa is expected to hand down his verdict on the charges.

The trial, which lasted four days, saw the State call six witnesses, including the victim, focusing on the sequence of events. Ninow's legal aid lawyer Herman Alberts closed his case without calling any witnesses.

While Ninow did admit to raping the victim, by forcing his penis into her mouth and inserting his fingers into her vagina, he claimed the victim found him in the bathroom and he acted impulsively.

In Ninow's plea explanation, he said he went to the women's bathroom to snort the drug CAT because he was afraid of being caught.

The State disputed this, saying that Ninow planned the assault and preyed on the victim, following her into the bathroom in a premeditated way.

News24 previously reported that the mother of the victim had found Ninow naked in the bathroom with her daughter.

"No parent should ever see what I witnessed," she told the court.

She testified that Ninow came out of the toilet and ran to the men's bathroom. She then retrieved her child and handed her over to someone before running back to confront Ninow.

"Then I found him cleaning himself with my child's clothes."

According to the mother, Ninow also told them not to disturb him as they tried to force the toilet stall open. The victim also called out for her mother, saying "help me mommy".

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.