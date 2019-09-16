Kenya: Kamworor Shatters Half Marathon Record

Nairobi — Geoffrey Kamworor shattered the World Half Marathon record after clocking 58 minutes, 01 seconds to clinch the Copenhagen Half Marathon on Sunday, lowering the previous World Record of 58:18 set by compatriot Abraham Kiptum in Valencia last year.

Despite windy conditions in the Danish capital, Kamworor who trains with World Marathon Record Holder Eliud Kipchoge proved to be the master of the road, running under 14 minutes in all of the 5km splits.

Kamworor led a Kenyan1-2 finish in the race with Bernard Kipkorir Ng'eno coming in second in a time of 59:14.

In the women's race, Kenya's Evaline Chirchir finished second behind Ethiopia's Birhane Dibaba.

The 26-year-old Kenyan returned to the Danish capital, the scene of his first of three world half-marathon titles, in a bid to improve on the world record.

Outside of his appearances at the World Half Marathon Championships, it was Kamworor's first 13.1-mile race since November 2014.

His goal of breaking the world record was such an important target that he passed up the opportunity to compete at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

Kamworor was part of a large group through the first five kilometres, covered in 13:51, just outside world record pace, but he upped the tempo and reached 10 kilometres in 27:32, six seconds inside his target time.

Shortly after, he was out in front alone but faced the prospect of covering the final 11 kilometres without company. It didn't seem to faze him, though, nor did the brief heavy rain fall that occurred with 37 minutes on the clock.

He covered the next five-kilometre segment in a swift 13:31, reaching 15 kilometres in 41:03, 11 seconds inside sub-58-minute pace. His pace dropped slightly for the final quarter but he looked strong and was still operating well inside world record pace.

The clock ticked over to 58 minutes just before Kamworor reached the finish line and moments later his winning mark was confirmed at 58:01.

Five other men finished inside 60 minutes with Kipkorir taking second place in 59:16 from Ethiopia's Berehanu Wendemu Tsegu (59:22) and Edwin Kiprop Kiptoo (59:27).

-Additional info courtesy IAAF