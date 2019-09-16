Kenya: Doppelganger - Ciru Muriuki Pays for Ciku Muiruri's 'Sins'

14 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

In a classic case of mistaken identity, BBC Africa journalist Ciru Muriuki found herself facing the KOT jury to answer for offences she did not commit.

Ciru woke up on Saturday morning to an avalanche of scathing comments from Kenyans on Twitter who attacked her because of a post written by former radio presenter Ciku Muiruri, who shares a slightly similar name to hers.

The "Love is But a Dream" author's name is Ciku Muiruri while the BBC journalist's name is Ciru Muriuki. Ciku was targeted for using the death of Dutch businessman Tob Cohen to push her book.

However, some Kenyan's on Twitter, out chastise Ms Muiruri, could not distinguish between the two and ended up directing their messages to Ms Muriuki, forcing her to come out and defend herself.

"I am not @MissCiku. I haven't written a book. I never hosted a show named Busted. And I haven't tweeted anything about dogs. Aki please I was just doing my juice cleanse in peace," tweeted Ciru Muriuki.

KOT

Here are some of the comments by KOT.

Aki pole woishe and there's a whole guy just despite showing that it's not you keeps hammering and no apologies in sight ah... enyewe we should start investing in psychiatry in this our Kenya!so much anger!

- FrauS (@Nipher_G) September 14, 2019

pic.twitter.com/oRxS2YI9r4

- joshua kariuki (@Joshuaikariuki) September 14, 2019

Hawa wase wanapenda kukumalisa tu. Sad but funny. Kuna mtu hapo amefanya nicheke ajab

- Boo Da / Da Boo (@JahawiJones) September 14, 2019

Lakini nyinyi huwa serious mkiconfuse Ciru Muriuki na Ciku Muiruri ama y'all just be trolling? 😂😂.

- #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) September 14, 2019

She shld change her handle to @notTHATciku😂

- KatieWereski (@KatWereski) September 14, 2019

I have allowed you to use my 2nd name to avoid this confusion.

- mike sabakachi (@SabakachiMike) September 14, 2019

