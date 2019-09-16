Kenya: Wazito Owner Threatens Okumbi, Ambani With the Sack After Just Two Matches

15 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Wazito FC's technical bench, led by coaches Stanley Okumbi and Fred Ambani could be facing the sack following the team's inconsistent start to life in the Kenyan Premier League.

Despite spending massively in the close season, Wazito has to pick maximum points in their opening two engagements in the league.

These results have left the club's owner Ricardo Badoer ranting on social media in his usual style.

"I see what the issues are, and we will see if our coaches are good enough to fix it. If not, then it is time to get new people who can do the job," Badoer wrote on Twitter.

The Dubai-based club owner had also expressed his disappointment on Twitter after the team settled for a barren draw with Western Stima in Kisumu.

CURSE WORDS

"Second game and second draw for Wazito FC. Our goalie Kevin (Omondi) for sure saved our a**. He gets 10 points while the rest of the team gets an F as in fu'**** sh**. We still have work in our hands," he tweeted.

Badoer reportedly spent tens of millions of shillings to acquire the team, and then, used splashed more cash in signing new players, coaches and purchasing a new team bus.

He has also unveiled an online TV station named Madgoat TV, while also unveiling plans to construct a state-of-the-art stadium.

However, his endless rants and use of curse words on social media, especially whenever results don't go his team's way, have not won him favour with Kenyan football fans.

