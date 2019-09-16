Kenya: We Won't Vote for You, Even at Gun Point, Kamanda Tells DP Ruto

15 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has hit out at leaders undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta by engaging in early campaigns for the 2022 elections.

Mr Kamanda said that Kenya has a single president who was elected by the people and therefore should be given time to serve his second term with focus on service delivery especially on the Big Four agenda.

Without mentioning names, Ruto, he bashed the said political leaders for using coercion to sway voters, saying "no one will use threats to get votes".

"We only have one president and that is Uhuru Kenyatta. Let him be given time to serve his second term as he focuses on development and service delivery. Those going round should stop.

"We will not be forced to give you votes even at gun point. We also have our leaders as it is in other tribes. Our leader, Uhuru, will give us direction when the time comes," added Mr Kamanda, in what appeared to be a thinly-veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto.

'POLITICAL DEBTS'

Kamanda was speaking at St Paul's AIPCA Catholic Church in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on Sunday where he was accompanied by a host of other local leaders.

The former Starehe legislator castigated leaders who think that they are owed 'political debts', saying that no voter in Central Kenya will be manipulated or arm twisted to vote anyone on a basis of paying back a debt or a non-existent pact.

"We don't have anyone's debt and the only debt that human kind had had been paid by Jesus Christ. Let you not feel threatened by anyone, we don't owe anyone anything," he said.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.