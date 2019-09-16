Kenya: We Won't Vote for You, Even at Gun Point, Kamanda Tells DP Ruto

Nominated Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, has hit out at leaders undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta by engaging in early campaigns for the 2022 elections.

Mr Kamanda said that Kenya has a single president who was elected by the people and therefore should be given time to serve his second term with focus on service delivery especially on the Big Four agenda.

Without mentioning names, Ruto, he bashed the said political leaders for using coercion to sway voters, saying "no one will use threats to get votes".

"We only have one president and that is Uhuru Kenyatta. Let him be given time to serve his second term as he focuses on development and service delivery. Those going round should stop.

"We will not be forced to give you votes even at gun point. We also have our leaders as it is in other tribes. Our leader, Uhuru, will give us direction when the time comes," added Mr Kamanda, in what appeared to be a thinly-veiled attack on Deputy President William Ruto.

'POLITICAL DEBTS'

Kamanda was speaking at St Paul's AIPCA Catholic Church in Nanyuki, Laikipia County on Sunday where he was accompanied by a host of other local leaders.

The former Starehe legislator castigated leaders who think that they are owed 'political debts', saying that no voter in Central Kenya will be manipulated or arm twisted to vote anyone on a basis of paying back a debt or a non-existent pact.

"We don't have anyone's debt and the only debt that human kind had had been paid by Jesus Christ. Let you not feel threatened by anyone, we don't owe anyone anything," he said.