Kenya: Ailing Nasa CEO Magaya Flown to India for Specialized Treatment

15 September 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Ailing former National Super Alliance (NASA) Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya has been flown outside the country for specialized treatment.

In a statement to newsrooms Sunday afternoon, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's Director of Communications, Philip Etale, said Magaya will be away for two weeks.

A panel of expert doctors are said to be reviewing his health condition, according to Etale.

"We thank you for your continued support during this trying time and request your prayers for his full and speedy recovery. The Orange Party continues to stand with our luminary through this process until his return," reads the statement.

His illness dates to 2017, when he first collapsed at the National Tallying Centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tallying of the presidential results.

On Friday, Magaya said in a tweet that, "I have had a recurrent heart condition for the past four months and been admitted in hospital on three occasions latest being last week .On all occasions both the coalition leadership and the The ODM party have stood with me."

