Zimbabwe: Zim Doctors Group Claims CIO Abduction On Its Leader

THE Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association (ZHDA) says its acting President Peter Magombeyi was abducted by suspected State agents for unknown reasons on Saturday.

The vocal doctors' welfare group announced this in a statement Sunday.

"ZHDA is shocked and concerned about the abduction of Acting President Peter Magombeyi late last night at around 2200hrs," said ZHDA in a statement.

"Dr Magombeyi was abducted by three men who we suspect to be state agents.

"We demand to know where he is and his immediate release. Efforts to reach his family on the aforementioned number and to reach Dr Magombeyi on his personal phone lines have been fruitless.

"The abduction was perceived by numerous anonymous threats made to Dr Magombeyi including a text message for example, which came from 0876645911 which read 'usazoti I did not warn you. Ramba uchiita nharo. Uchatorwa nechamupupuri. We are getting close now.'(do not say l did not warn you. Carry on with the way you are acting and you be abducted)."

Zimbabwean doctors are currently on strike to press for improved wages and better working conditions.

The country has, in the recent past, witnessed a spate of abductions on some vocal government critics.

Government has denied any involvement in the incidents, which have been widely condemned by western embassies and rights groups.