Kenya: Three Hardcore Criminals Escape From Siaya Prison

15 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

Three hardcore criminals on Sunday escaped from Siaya Prison.

Kenya Prisons Service spokesperson Dixon Mwakazi told Nation that the three escaped during a church service at the facility.

He however, revealed that two of the escapees were later re-arrested and locked up.

"Our officers made frantic efforts to arrest the two who will be arraigned on Monday to face charges of escaping from lawful custody," he said.

The official told Nation that the search for the third escapee has been launched.

"We are pursuing the third prisoner and we hope to arrest him soon," he added.

Mr Mwakazi however said the three were capital offenders.

"I have just received information about the prisons break that happened on Sunday morning during prayers. I don't have details about their offences yet," he added.

Those who live around the correctional facility reported that they heard gunshots.

Read the original article on Nation.

