South Africa: 'Own Fossil Fuels and You Own Climate Change' - a Possible Future Crime Against Humanity

15 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Leonie Joubert

Amid growing international calls for the burning of fossil fuels to be made a crime against humanity, South Africans have been reminded how much public and private funds still prop up carbon polluters. But the argument for disinvesting from fossil fuel isn't just a moral imperative; growing awareness of the financial risks of staying invested in a dying industry is driving capital flight from coal, oil and gas.

"There is no room for compromise anymore. The bottom line is that Sasol's product is a poison and a killer. Its output is a destroyer. We are not going to negotiate about whether Sasol's product can be made cleaner or greener. Given what we know about the extent of climate collapse, any new investment in fossil fuel projects is an investment in the death of our children. Sasol must be told that."

There are the words of Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo, speaking at the start of an international fossil fuel divestment summit in Cape Town recently.

Sasol will also be in civil society's crosshairs this week, with a march on the company's Sandton headquarters in Johannesburg on 20 September, in solidarity with a week of global climate strikes coinciding with the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.