South Africa: 'Own Fossil Fuels and You Own Climate Change' - a Possible Future Crime Against Humanity

Amid growing international calls for the burning of fossil fuels to be made a crime against humanity, South Africans have been reminded how much public and private funds still prop up carbon polluters. But the argument for disinvesting from fossil fuel isn't just a moral imperative; growing awareness of the financial risks of staying invested in a dying industry is driving capital flight from coal, oil and gas.

"There is no room for compromise anymore. The bottom line is that Sasol's product is a poison and a killer. Its output is a destroyer. We are not going to negotiate about whether Sasol's product can be made cleaner or greener. Given what we know about the extent of climate collapse, any new investment in fossil fuel projects is an investment in the death of our children. Sasol must be told that."

There are the words of Amnesty International secretary-general Kumi Naidoo, speaking at the start of an international fossil fuel divestment summit in Cape Town recently.

Sasol will also be in civil society's crosshairs this week, with a march on the company's Sandton headquarters in Johannesburg on 20 September, in solidarity with a week of global climate strikes coinciding with the...