Nigeria: Attacks - Akinyemi Indicts South African State, Asks Nigeria to Sue

Photo: This Day
Attacks against Nigerians.
16 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, has said that the South Africa State is culpable for the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other immigrants in South Africa.

A statement released yesterday on South African culpability on xenophobic attacks on Nigerians, Professor Akinyemi identified five reasons South African government should he held responsible for the violence unleashed on foreign nationals by South Africans.

These reasons included the statement credited to Dr. Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, South African Minister of International Relations, that Nigerians were drug dealers; the statement credited to Deputy Police Minister, Bongani Mkongi that they fought for their land and that that land would not be surrendered to immigrants; and the statement credited to the South African Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that South Africa is an angry nation and that the country could not prevent the xenophobic attacks.

Other reasons included various statements credited to South African diplomats blaming the immigrants; and the anti-immigrant acts by the South African Immigration service officials which for all practical purposes amount to holding Nigerian immigrants hostage by refusing to allow them to be evacuated.

Concluding that South African State sponsored or condoned the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other immigrants, the Professor said this was a violation of Article 2, paragraph 2 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights; Article 2, paragraph 1 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights; United Nations Convention on the elimination of all forms of Racial Discrimination and International Convention on the Protection of Migrant Workers.

"I therefore call on Nigeria to sue South Africa before the International Court of Justice for failure in its duty of care and protection of Nigerian citizens resident there. I furthermore call on Nigeria to file complaints against specific South African officials at the International Criminal Court for aiding and abetting the xenophobic attacks," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia
Over 100 Nigerians Back on Home Soil After South African Attacks
South Africa, Nigeria Govts Attempt to Smooth the Cracks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.