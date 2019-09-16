Nigeria: 1,075 in Every 100,000 Pregnant Women Die in Sokoto

16 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — One thousand and seven five in every 100,000 pregnant women die in Sokoto state due to low nutritional status.

Director, Disease Control and Immunization in the State Primary Health Development Agency, Dr. Hadiza Bodinga disclosed this at the launch of USAID-funded Breakthrough ACTION Nigeria Campaign tagged "Albishirin ku".

The campaign was aimed at promoting maternal and child health in the state.

She also identified inadequate education and low incomes as causes of maternal health in the state.

She said of the 5.3 million total population in the state, 265,667 were pregnant women.

According to her, 24.3 percent of them received ante natal care from skilled providers while the rest percent deliver at homes due to lack of education.

She added that only 21 percent of those that have already delivered come to the hospital for post natal check-up.

She however, called for a concerted effort to change the ugly trend in the state.

