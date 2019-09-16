East Africa: EAC Keeps Europe Guessing Two Months to Crucial Meeting

14 September 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Julius Barigaba

Two months to the East African Community's Summit, partner states are keeping the European Union guessing over the controversial Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) whose signing stalled in 2016.

When the 21st EAC Summit takes place in November, the bloc is expected to have reached a decision that was deferred when the heads of state last met in February.

At the meeting, Tanzania argued that there were still pertinent issues in the EAC-EU EPA, and that it needed more clarifications on them from Brussels.

The EAC head of states then gave Tanzania four months to take its concerns to the EU, which sources reveal were clarified "before the end of the four-month period."

But sources told The EastAfrican that the European Commission "has not received a response from Tanzania, nor the EAC."

Brussels had written and suggested to Tanzania and the EAC Secretariat that a technical meeting to deliver further explanations and dispel any remaining misunderstanding be held, but as of last week, response by both Tanzania and the EAC Secretariat was still pending.

It would appear now, that the EAC--of which Kenya seems to have changed tack--has got one over Brussels, as the current status quo guarantees all the blocs's member states market access to the EU.

For example, sources revealed that Kenya had not made any formal contact with Brussels to apply for a different trade regime in order to secure long term market access to EU for its exports.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
East Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.