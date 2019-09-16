Kenya: Trans Nzoia Falcons Crush Makolanders

Trans Nzoia Falcons whipped Makolanders 7-2 in a Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Sunday afternoon.

Harambee Starlets forward Martha Amunyolete and Tumaini Nafula were the tormenters-in-chief in the entertaining game played in sweltering afternoon heat. The former grabbed four goals, while the latter scored a brace as the ladies from Trans Nzoia overpowered Makolanders.

Martha opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a low shot from the edge of the box. Makolanders could have levelled in the 22nd minute, but Mary Njoki's powerful free kick went inches wide.

Nafula doubled the visitor's lead at the half hour mark, slotting the ball past an advancing Makolanders custodian Samantha Okeya and Martha made it 3-0 just before the break with a hard shot from inside the box.

Makolanders keeper Samantha Okeya made a glorious save in the 51st minute to deny Millicent Ayuma as Falcons continued to dominate.

Makolanders got a reprieve in the 70th minute as Amy Lauya converted from the spot after Monica Paul handled the ball in the box.

Sharon Adhiambo scored a delightful volley to make it 3-2 five minutes later as Makolanders upped the tempo.

Millicent Ayuwa tapped in to score for Falcons after a goal mouth melee in the 84th minute and Martha scored arguably the goal of the match a minute later, initiating a solo move from deep in Falcons half, before unleashing a ferocious shot from the edge of the box.

Tumaini and Martha scored a goal each in quick succession as Trans Nzoia Falcons held on to pick the maximum points.

Despite the win, Trans Nzoia Falcons remain third on the log with 58 points from 23 matches. They lost 6-2 to Thika Queens on Saturday in Thika. Gaspo Women are top with 63 points.