Nigeria: Majek Fashek Not Dead, Manager Quells Rumour

Photo: Premium Times
Majek Fashek.
16 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Uzoma Day Omenka, manager to legendary singer, Majek Fashek, has come out in a new video to quell death rumour making the rounds about the rainmaker crooner.

In a video in front of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London, shot Sunday, 15 September, the manager thanked Nigerians for their continued support both financially and spiritually.

"For those praying for Majek, I want to say your prayers are working as he is improving by the day. He his not dead, the least he needs now his death rumour,

"He needs your prayers and finance to get better, we need help... "

Watch full video

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Reggae Singer Majek Fashek Not Dead, Manager Confirms
Nigerian Reggae Star Majek Fashek to Drop New Single
Nigerian Musician Majek Fashek Re-Ignites Hope For A Comeback
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.