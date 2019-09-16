Botswana: Boko Takes Campaign Trail to Maun East

15 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kedirebofe Pelontle

Maun — Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leader, Advocate Duma Boko, has implored Maun East constituents to vote for the UDC prospective parliamentary and council candidates.

Speaking at the prospective candidates' launch on September 14, Advocate Boko said the candidates were ready to heed the call of the people of Maun East once UDC was elected to power.

He said once elected, their main focus for Ngamiland people would be to correct what the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) regime had done regarding the cattle which were affected by the lung disease in the past years.

Adv Boko said the BDP government undercompensated the farmers, which he termed as unlawful since the constitution of Botswana vouched for an adequate compensation.

The UDC leader also said the party would ensure that communities in tourism concession areas benefitted more.

He said the UDC government would ensure that investors and communities were equal shareholders in running the concessions.

Adv Boko said by so doing, the UDC government would create employment opportunities through tourism.

Furthermore, he said the BDP government was not doing enough regarding employment creation, instead empty promises with no time frames were made. He added that if elected, UDC would create 100 000 jobs in a year.

He said Batswana still experienced challenges of poor roads, shortage of water and doctors in health facilities, noting that UDC would restore the dignity of Batswana.

For his part, Maun East parliamentary hopeful, Mr Goretetse Kekgonegile urged constituents to vote for him and council candidates to ensure realisation of 100 000 jobs in a year.

Mr Kekgonegile said the UDC would also bring a solution to human wildlife conflict, shortage of water and ensure young girls lived a dignified life since a free pads initiative would be introduced.

