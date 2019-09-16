South Africa: Metrobus Workers Plan to Strike Over Pay

16 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A planned strike over pay could bring Johannesburg's Metrobus service to a halt on Monday, the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa) said.

The strike is protected, the union said, although there was complex litigation about whether it was permitted or not.

About 300 people were expected to strike in the parts of Johannesburg where the buses operate.

Metrobus is wholly owned by the City of Johannesburg and covers 330 scheduled routes and 128 school routes for thousands of passengers daily, according to its website.

It said it was working on a solution to prevent the strike.

"Metrobus has received a notice for a possible strike, proposed for the 16 September 2019. Management is trying to find ways to avert the strike, further information will be communicated," it posted on Facebook.

According to Demawusa, employees are demanding to be paid salary progression on the basis of the number of years of service, based on three-year periods of accumulated service.

In addition, Demawusa wants to be allocated offices and resources in all three Metrobus depots.

The union said the demands were put to Metrobus in June and July, but they could not reach an agreement.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.