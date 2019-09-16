Nigeria: Amidst 'Worsening' Insecurity in Abuja, Police Assure of Safety

16 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Samson Adenekan

The police in Abuja have released the statement below assuring residents of the Nigerian capital of their safety.

The statement came as residents shared messages of kidnappings in the capital.

The police, however, said one of those recently kidnapped has been released while efforts are on to release another.

Read the full police statement below.

The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure the public that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and the Police has reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.

It is pertinent to inform the public that the Police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.

The Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September, 2019. The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.

Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.

The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the bud.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.