Kenya: World's Best Teacher Peter Tabichi to Address UN Assembly

15 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

The world's best teacher, Peter Tabichi, will set a record yet again as the first such professional in Kenya to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Brother Tabichi is a member of the St Franciscan Friars, a religious order founded by St Francis of Assisi in the 13th century.

He teaches science at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School at Pwani village in Njoro, Nakuru County.

In March, the teacher won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize that came with a $1 million reward..

REMARKS

Brother Tabichi will recite the popular St Francis prayer before the start of the general assembly, according to Brother Tony Donald from Ireland.

"This is a big honour for St Franciscan brothers. It shows that the UN recognises our order as it plays a key role in the development of humanity," he said.

The teacher is also expected to give brief remarks on how he made it to the top in the teaching profession.

Barely a month after being crowned the best teacher in the world, brother Tabichi was appointed champion for children in conflicts and crisis by a global body, Varky Foundation.

He now champions the cause of the 75 million children worldwide whose education is disrupted by conflicts and natural disasters.

REACTIONS

Brother Donald further noted that this is an honour for all teachers in Kenya.

"Brother Tabichi is an ambassador of Kenya and the Catholic Church. This emphasises St Franciscan Friar's selfless commitment and mission to care for the earth and peace building," he said.

He spoke at the the Molo Novitiate on Saturday, when he received six new members - men from Kenya and Uganda.

Two brothers took their first vows while seven others renewed theirs in a colourful ceremony that guests from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania attended.

Father Eladius Tairo from Mbarara Archdiocese in Uganda said the honour bestowed on Brother Tabichi is a big lesson to the world about the role of St Franciscan brothers.

"Joining the vocation is not in vain. Through St Franciscan brothers the world will know the prayer of St Francis of Assisi and hopefully bring more joy and peace in the troubled spots of the world," said Fr Tairo.

The assembly starts its sessions on September 17 and top on the agenda are climate change, universal health coverage and the politics of sustainable development.

There will also be meetings on financing for development, elimination of nuclear weapons and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

