Kenya: Eight Killed After Kampala-Bound Kenyan Bus Collides With Truck in Uganda

15 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Asuman Musobya

At least eight people were on Sunday killed in a road accident at Nakawa, Busowa Town Council in Uganda's Bugiri District on the Jinja-Tororo highway.

Mr Besweri Kawanguzi, an eyewitness, said the accident that occurred at around 5.30am, involved a bus belonging to Modern Coast that was travelling from Kenya and a truck registration number ZE 2344 from Kampala.

Mr Kawanguzi, who was on his way to the garden at the time of the accident, added that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and veered to the right-hand side of the road before colliding with the oncoming bus.

Police immediately arrived at the scene and took the bodies to Bugiri Hospital mortuary.

The officer-in-charge of traffic at Bugiri Police Station Hopkins Twesiga, said three people died on the spot, while five others succumbed to their injuries on their way to Bugiri Hospital.

Mr Twesiga added that the survivors were taken to different hospitals including Bugiri, Iganga and Fast Line Medical Centre in Bugiri.

Mr Twesiga said the truck driver and his conductor died on the spot.

"We are yet to identify the cause of the accident because we picked some bottles of waragi (traditional liquor) in the trailer and suspect that the driver was drunk," Mr Twesiga said.

Some of the survivors who were rushed to various hospitals and health centres include Hellen Lunyolo, Fauzia Kalele, Adrian Migadde, Lamula Nansubuga, Joseph Mwanja and Kairu Kairu.

