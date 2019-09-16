Kenya: Kamene Goro - I Lost Big Deals After Revealing I'd Slept With 27 Men

Kiss FM presenter Kamene Goro, known for her frank talk on radio, regrets revealing her body count, claiming that it made her lose big corporate deals.

In August last year, while still working at NRG radio, the former TV queen revealed that she had slept with 27 men at the time.

With the revelation, the 27-year-old became a butt of nasty trolls on social media with the conversation trending for days.

Whereas Kamene maintains that she was only being real with herself, she did not expect the backlash that followed and even worse being dropped by corporates she was already working with at the time.

"It was one of the worst periods of my life. Not that I regret what I said, but the backlash was huge. A lot of corporates dropped me and even my employer at the time (NRG radio) put me on an ice block. It was treble just for sharing a honest fact" Kamene told True Love September's edition.

A MAN

Kamene, however, thinks the conversation would have been much different if she was a man.

"Every condom company would have run to him for endorsements. As a woman they expect you to lie when it comes to sexual partners. The guy I was dating at the time told me that I should have reduced the number to three or four" she added.