Kenya: Diversion Saves Thika Road Users As Contractor Closes Highway to Install Beams

14 September 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Motorists who use the Thika Superhighway on Saturday morning spent hours in a huge traffic snarl-up stretching for almost a kilometer as the contractor remodelling Allsops-Ruaraka interchange closed the inbound main highway to erect overpass beams.

This week, the authority said that two lanes along the busy highway shall remain closed over the weekend in order to pave way for the overpass construction.

In a statement to members of the public, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) advised motorists heading to the city centre to use the service lanes the traffic marshal will direct them to.

"Please further note that the remaining section of the outbound expressway will be closed on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, 2019 and motorists will use the service lanes as directed by traffic marshals," Kura said in the statement. The contractor has created a diversion for motorists which made the traffic lighter.

The closure has since disrupted and has seen traffic flow grind to a halt on the expressway as all vehicles heading out of Nairobi towards Thika and those joining or leaving Outer Ring road have to squeeze themselves on the two lane Ruaraka overpass.

The road will be reopened at 6pm on Sunday.

