Uganda: Karegeya Widow Welcomes Call to Arrest Husband's Killers

13 September 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Risdel Kasasira

Kampala — The widow of the murdered Rwandan intelligence boss, Col Patrick Karegeya, has welcomed the South African government call to Rwanda to arrest two men suspected to have killed her husband.

Leah Karegeya told Daily Monitor yesterday that it took long but "justice is finally being served"

Col Karegeya was killed on January 1, 2014 when he went to meet a friend at Michelangelo Towers Hotel in South Africa.

"We are extremely happy about the decision taken by the South African government. We hope the real masterminds of that murder will one time face justice," she said.

Writing to Rwanda

On Monday, the South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), wrote to the lawyers of Col Karegeya family that it had informed Rwanda to arrest Ismael Gafaranga and Alex Sugira.

A statement issued by Afri Forum, a civil rights group in South Africa, which has been pushing for the trial of the suspects, said: "As soon as the extradition request is granted, the NPA will apply to Interpol for the issuing of so-called 'Red Notices' for the suspects who are in Rwanda.

The head of private prosecution unit at Afri Forum, Mr Gerriel Nel, said the notice to Rwanda was a big victory but requested for more investigations to have the suspects prosecuted.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court in April this year referred the case to the NPA for them to decide whether they will prosecute the responsible suspects as found in the court's order.

