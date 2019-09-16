Namibia: Relief At Kaakuwa As Learners Receive Sanitary Pads

5 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Stefanus Nambara

There was a huge sigh of relief among schoolgirls from poor families attending Kaakuwa Combined School in Kavango West on Tuesday when they received donations of sanitary pads and hygiene products from a youth-run organisation.

The learners from Grade 4 up to 8 received sanitary pads and toiletries such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, roll-ons, bathing soaps and face wash cloths from an organisation called Nkurenkuru Pad Drive. The organization, run by three Kavango West-based youth, was established a month ago but has already lived up to its aim of assisting other less privileged young people in the region. "Our goal is to assist the young disadvantaged youth of Kavango West, providing them with sanitary products and hygiene products," explained Ileni Shilongo.

"Providing these items to these young girls is a way to keep them in school because we know that a lot of them tend to miss out on school because once they start menstruating they are unable to attend school because they do not have the correct items to keep themselves comfortable," added Shilongo

Receiving the products, learners said they struggle to maintain basic hygiene and at times are forced to miss classes during their menstrual days, as they cannot afford to buy sanitary towels and other necessary toiletries.

"I struggle a lot with my personal hygiene as there is no money and both my parents are unemployed so it is a challenge to get these products. On my menstrual days sometimes I stay home," said one recipient Benedicta Kamati, a Grade 8 learner. Kamati said she is compelled to use traditional herbs despite the fact they are unsafe. "I feel happy because there is nowhere I could get sanitary and hygiene products because my parents are not working, unless I borrow from some of my friends," said Victoria Kamambo also a Grade 8 learner.

Kaakuwa Combined School is situated in the inland some 20 kilometers south of Nkurenkuru.

* Stefanus Nambara is an information officer in the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) stationed in Nkurenkuru.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Education
Women
Children
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.