Namibia: Oshikoto Tops Child Rape Statistics

16 September 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

Windhoek — Oshikoto Region recorded the highest number of cases of rape involving minors in 2018, with 39 cases reported.

Khomas Region came at an unwanted second position with 36 cases, followed by Omusati where 34 similar cases were recorded.

This is according to the recent statistic presented by Namibian Police Force (Nampol) Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga. In total, police recorded 1 121 cases of rape in 2018.

Ndeitunga was speaking at the official inauguration of the upgraded offices of the Khomas Gender-Based Violence Protection Unit last week in Windhoek.

A comparative analysis of the statistics over the previous three years indicate that rape cases involving minors are on the rise with 444 cases reported in 2016, 451 cases reported in 2017 and 500 cases reported last year.

The statistics further indicate that female minors top the list of rape victims with 1 314 cases recorded, while 81 cases of rape were reported in which male minors were victims.

"From the statistics, it is evident that more concerted efforts need to be made towards combating rape in our country, particularly efforts aimed at fighting the violation of minor children," said Ndeitunga.

The police chief added that abuse in any form or shape poses a serious threat to the public and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

"Sexual abuse, in particular, appears to be the main cause of distress in Namibian communities," noted Ndeitunga.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Children
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Namibia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.