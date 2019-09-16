Angola: Head of State Returns Home From Zimbabwe Trip

15 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourençon is already in the country, having returned last Saturday evening from Harare, where he attended the funeral of Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe.

1 / 1

Luanda: President João Lourenço returning from Zimbabwe trip

The Head of State, accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, as well as by some aides, was welcomed at Luanda's 4 de Fevereiro International Airport by the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, and government officials.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in Harare, at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, President João Lourenço signed the condolences book in homage to the late Zimbabwean nationalist, who was at the helm of the country since 1980, until being forced to relinquish power in 2017.

The Angolan statesman also held a courtesy meeting with his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangwagua.

Robert Mugabe passed away on September 06, aged 95, at a hospital in Singapore, where he had been admitted last April.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Liberia Govt Proposes Printing of New Bank Notes
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Mugabe Spent Final Days Using Uber Rides - Jonathan Moyo
Four On the Chopping Block on #BBNaija - Who Will Be Evicted?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.