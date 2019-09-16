Angola: Residence of Angola's First President to Become Tourists Attraction

Malanje — The residence where the first Angolan President, António Agostinho Neto lived, in the decade of 1940, while working as a doctor in the northern Malanje Province, will be transformed into a place of historical and touristic interest, announced on Saturday the provincial governor, Norberto dos Santos " Kwata Kanawa ".

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of a lecture on "Life and Work of Agostinho Neto", the governor said negotiations with the present owner are already underway for the the purchase of the residence, located at 15 de Agosto Street, in the outskirts of Malanje City, although it is rented at this time.

He recalled that the government had been trying to acquire the residence for a long time, but the owners showed no interest, but there was already an understanding between the parties who are just waiting for the compromise to be fulfilled.

He indicated that in the coming months a technical evaluation will be carried out at the residence, including the definition of the necessary transformations to make it become the desired tourists attraction.