Luanda — 1º de Agosto squad last Saturday in Zambia beat the local Green Eagles team by 2-1, in the first leg of the last eliminatory phase of access to the group stage of the African Champion Clubs Cup in football.

Mabululu at 29 minutes and Kilá at 85 scored the goals of 1º de Agosto (Angola's defending champions), while Shamende, at minute 77, scored for the host team.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to happen on September 29, in Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium.