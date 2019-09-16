Angola/Uganda: Football/Afro-Cup - Petro Draw With Kampala City

Luanda — Petro de Luanda team last Saturday at home drew 1-1 with the Kampala City squad of Uganda, a game counting for the first leg of the last eliminatory phase of access to the group stage of the African Champions League in football.

The match was played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in the Angolan capital.

Petro de Luanda were the runners-up of the previous edition of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19).

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to happen on September 27.

Still for the African Champions League, 1º de Agosto squad, Angola's defending champions, last Saturday in Zambia beat the local Green Eagles team by 2-1, in a first leg bout.